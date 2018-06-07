NCRHA to provide counseling to staff and patients at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after fatal incident

The North Central Regional Health Authority says it is providing counselling to members of staff and patients at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex following a fatal incident there.
Chaitram Maharaj is reported to have jumped to his death from the second floor of the hospital last Saturday.
Relatives have been questioning the circumstances surrounding Mr. Maharaj’s untimely death.
The NCRHA has been concerned about what it says has been misinformation in the public doman.
Yesterday NCRHA Chief Executive Officer, Daviln Thomas said the incident has traumatised those who witnessed it.
Mr. Thomas stands by the statement which was issued by his authority two days ago.
Mr. Thomas was speaking on the Afternoon Drive on i 95.5 fm yesterday.
