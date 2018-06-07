Burgesses of Barataria go to the polls next month

The Burgesses of Barataria in the region of San Juan/Laventille and Belmont East in the Port-of-Spain Corporation will go to the polls in a Bye Election next month.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister says Dr. Keith Rowley has advised President of the Republic Paula Mae-Weekes of the date, Monday July 16th, 2018.
The O.P.M. says the Prime Minister also advised the President that Nomination Day will be on June 25th, 2018.
The O.P.M. further states that Dr. Rowley has requested that the writs of elections be issued in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Municipal Corporations Act, Chapter 25:04.
Both seats became vacant due to the deaths of Councillors Pernell Bruno on July 08th, 2017 and Darryl Rajpaul on November 18th, 2017.
