I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police service warning the public about vigilantism

Posted on June 7, 2018 by newscenter5

TtXDHwgzMeanwhile the police service is again warning members of the public about what it calls vigilantism.

 

Public Information Officer of the Police Service, Acting Superintendent Micheal Jackman says this type of conduct has the potential to cause harm, serious injury or even loss of life.

 

Speaking at the weekly police media berifing yesterday ASP Jackman says such actions may result in criminial charges being brought against those individuals who participate in such unlawful acts.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *