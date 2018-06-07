National Security Minister says people taking the law into their own hands would not be tolerated

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is adamant that the society will not tolerate people taking the law into their own hands.
The Minister’s statement follows the death of Ashdale Mc Hutchinson as a result of a mob beating.
Mr. Mc Hutchinson died 4 days after he was badly beaten allegedly by residents of Oropoune Gardens.
The action was taken following claims that Mr. Mc Hutchinson tried to lure a 6-year-old girl away from her relatives.
He was reportedly chased, caught and beaten by a group of residents.
Mr. Mc Hutchinson never regained consciousness.
Yesterday, Minister Dillon said this type of action was unacceptable.
Minister Dillon is suggesting that people must call on law enforcement officers.
He said dishing out their own punishment to suspects was unacceptable.
The family of Mr. Mc hutchinson has called on those responsible for his death to be brought to justice.
Police say they have already interviewed some people as their investigations continue.
