Daylight murder on Eastern Main Road in Laventille

A brazen daylight murder on the Eastern Main Road in Laventille.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

Newscentre 5 understands the shooting incident took place shortly before 11 o’clock this morning.

Reports say the man was standing in front of the Laventille Technology Centre building when a black Nissan Tida pulled up alongside him and an occupant opened fire.

The man was hit several times

He died at the scene

Up to earlier this morning traffic was being diverted because the man’s body had not yet been removed.