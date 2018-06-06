Pundit Maharaj says meeting with Finance Minister was somewhat comforting

One pundit says the meeting with the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert was somewhat comforting.

Pundit Maharaj says Minister Imbert has given the group the assurance their places of worship will not be taxed.

Speaking with Newscnetre 5 this morning Pundit Maharaj said the meeting between all sides was very fruitful.

Pundit Maharaj also said while their talks were very reassuring he prefers to have proof of the Minister’s message on pen and paper.

A statement from Ministry of Finance on Monday this week said certain additional structures to the main property would not be taxed.