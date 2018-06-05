MP for St. Augustine describes Mr. Mc Hutchinson’s death as unfortunate

Member of parliament for St. Augustine Prakash Ramadar describes Mr. Mc Hutchinson’s death as unfortunate.

Mr. Ramadhar says this case of vigilante justice shows persons desperation to protect themselves.

However he says people cannot take the law into their own hands.

The MP who is also an attorney at law says if proof is found implicating any of the residents they can face a homicide charge.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday the MP said an arrest or indictable offence was one for which the penalty is at least five years imprisonment.

He said it was important that citizens familiarize themselves with their rights and the law, so as to prevent this kind of act from being repeated.