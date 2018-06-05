Police investigate fatal shooting of pepper vendor Wayne Clarke

The fatal shooting of Wayne Clarke continues to engage police attention today.

Mr. Clarke was a vendor and was 55-years-old.

Residents told police they were alerted by explosions.

Mr. Clarke was later found bleeding from a wound to the head on the corner of Balthazar and Greene Street.

A motive for his murder remains unknown but police believe Mr. Clarke may have been a witness to a recent crime.

Mr. Clarke sold green peppers at the said street corner.

Investigators believe young men living in the area may be the perpetrators.