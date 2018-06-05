Police investigate fatal shooting of pepper vendor Wayne Clarke

The fatal shooting of Wayne Clarke continues to engage police attention today.
Mr. Clarke was a vendor and was 55-years-old.
Residents told police they were alerted by explosions.
Mr. Clarke was later found bleeding from a wound to the head on the corner of Balthazar and Greene Street.
A motive for his murder remains unknown but police believe Mr. Clarke may have been a witness to a recent crime.
Mr. Clarke sold green peppers at the said street corner.
Investigators believe young men living in the area may be the perpetrators.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.