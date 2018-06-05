I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police investigate fatal shooting of pepper vendor Wayne Clarke

Posted on June 5, 2018 by newscenter5

81f63de9ba61376bcaf29ee5eec5bb0e_XLThe fatal shooting of Wayne Clarke continues to engage police attention today.

 

Mr. Clarke was a vendor and was 55-years-old.

 

Residents told police they were alerted by explosions.

 

Mr. Clarke was later found bleeding from a wound to the head on the corner of Balthazar and Greene Street.

 

A motive for his murder remains unknown but police believe Mr. Clarke may have been a witness to a recent crime.

Mr. Clarke sold green peppers at the said street corner.

 

Investigators believe young men living in the area may be the perpetrators.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *