2 Jamaican police officers charged with sexually assaulting a woman

Two police officers attached to the St. Ann Station are charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Constable George Richards and District Constable Andre Hoilet of the Runaway Bay Police Station were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the area last month.

They were charged with rape on Friday following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The officers appeared in the St. Ann Parish Court before parish Judge V. Facey, where bail was offered to both in the sum of $300,000.00

They are to return to court on September 5th.