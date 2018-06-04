Fire at Drag Mall in Port of Spain once again…4 stores destroyed

The cause of the blaze, which has destroyed four stores at the Drag Mall, is not yet known.

At around 1o’clock yesterday morning, fire fighters were called to the scene on Henry Street.

The fire destroyed clothing and merchandise.

A kitchen on the compound was also destroyed.

Two of the vendors spoke with TV6 news yesterday.

One of them said millions of dollars went up in smoke.

The other called on government for help to rebuild.

This is not the first such incident at the mall.

In 2017, fire destroyed stalls at the mall with losses estimated at $300,000.

Then in 2015, a car battery exploded causing a million-dollar fire and destroying 140 booths.