Winter storm in US forces CAL to cancel flights

The winter storm in the United States forces the delay of several flights.
On Saturday night Caribbean Airlines cancelled flights due to the situation.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Communications Manager Dionne Ligoure confirmed the airline’s position.
Ms. Ligoure said the company will continue to update it’s site to keep customers informed.
CAL said customers travelling to or from New York during the period January 4th to 6th will be permitted to change or cancel their reservations without penalty subject to certain conditions.
It said full refunds will be allowed on tickets issued to or from New York between January 4th and the 6th .
