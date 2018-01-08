Body of a man found in Petersfield, Chaguanas

Another murder is recorded, this time in central Trinidad.

The deceased is identified as Nicholas Hoyte.

Mr. Hoyte’s body was found in Petersfield, Chaguanas on Saturday.

Police say the body was in a state of decomposition.

Mr. Hoyte appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Police say he was well known to the them.

He lived at the corner of La Clave and John Street in Montrose.