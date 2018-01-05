Madame Justice Paula Mae Weekes is Govt’s nominee for President

The government has nominated Madame Justice Paula Mae Weekes as its choice for head of state.
The announcement was made by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, this morning.
he was speaking at a news conference following a meeting between the government and the opposition.
Minister Young said when approached by the government Mrs Weekes said she was ready and willing to serve the country.
He also said the government’s nomination of Mrs Weekes had absolutely nothing to do with the recent calls for a female president.
The government and the opposition met earlier today to discuss nominees for the post, which becomes vacant in March this year.
Minister Young said the opposition did not put forward its nominee for the position, but instead asked for more time to discuss the choice of Mrs Weeks.
The Electoral College of the parliament will vote on the nominee or nominees on January 19th.
