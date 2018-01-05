Prisoner re-captured minutes after escaping POS jail

Quick action by police has led to the recapture of an inmate who escaped from the Port Of Spain Prison. The name of the prisoner has not yet been released.
Reports say the man jumped the wall of the Frederick Street correctional facility
The incident occurred shortly after 10 O’clock this morning. Newscenter five understands he was able to run to the back of the prison on Pembroke Street but was held by police officers.
He was then handed over to prison officers who placed him in a marked prison service vehicle before taking him back to the jail.
