National Office of Disaster Services in Antigua robbed…relief supplies for sister isle Barbuda stolen

A supervisor is one of two employees of the National Office of Disaster Services in Antigua implicated in the theft of items from the organisation’s storeroom.

Both employees have been taken into custody following raids on their homes on Friday.

ABS news is reporting that some of the items stolen were part of relief supplies for Antigua’s sister island Barbuda, while some supplies have been there before.

An official reportedly called the police on Friday after receiving information on the alleged culprit.

He was taken into custody after a search of his home shortly before 6pm.

A number of food items, stationery and chairs were seized.

Meanwhile police have also later detained the supervisor who himself had been reporting to his superiors that items were going missing over a period of time.

A search of the supervisor’s home was also conducted on Friday night, where they found a number of items they believe also came from the storeroom.

The items have been taken to the company’s headquarters as investigations are carried out.

Police are reportedly now compiling a list of items to determine what was stolen from the storeroom and what belonged to the two employees.

Tarpaulins, exercise books and specialized footwear were also reportedly missing.

Meanwhile the government says it is re-evaluating its procedures and monitoring mechanisms at the agency’s storage facility.