PM says cutting spending further would create more problems

The Prime Minister says to cut spending further would create more problems for the country.

In his address Dr. Keith Rowley again referred to the harsh economic times now facing the country.

He said his government’s approach staves off instability and more problems.

As a result the Prime Minister noted that his administration had no choice but to borrow.

On the Petrotrin issue Dr. Rowley revealed that government has gotten a raw deal.

The Prime Minister added this was the reason for government’s inability to pay its debts to workers.