2 students among three killed in Morvant

Students and teachers of the Morvant Laventille Secondary School are plunged into mourning, following the deaths of two male students.
The pupils and a ph taxi driver were killed during a shooting at Pelican Extension The tragedy occurred this afternoon shortly after 3 O’clock
Reports say four male students were passengers in a ph taxi when a gunman opened fire on the driver. The driver and two of the boys were hit. The vehicle then crashed and burst into flames
It is said one of the wounded students and two others managed to escape the burning car.
However, the driver and the other pupil were burnt beyond recognition.
Photos circulating on social media show the boy half way out of the car as he tried to escape the inferno.
The other wounded student died while on the way to hospital.
