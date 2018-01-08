UNC says yes to presidential nominee Madame Justice Paula Mae Weekes

The opposition United National Congress supports government’s nominee for president, madame Justice Paula Mae Weekes.

As a result, Miz Weekes is now the president designate of Trinidad & Tobago.

At a media conference this afternoon, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar confirmed if the nomination is unopposed, Miz Weekes would be the first female president of the country.

Mrs Persad Bissessar said, she has full confidence in Miz Weekes and trusts that government made the right decision.

Mrs Persad Bissessar was speaking at the office of the leader of the opposition on Charles Sreet earlier.