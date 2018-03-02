I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Winston Duke talks about Trinidad and Tobago on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ (VIDEO)

Posted on March 2, 2018 by newscenter5

images-3Winston Duke talks about Trinidad and Tobago on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ yesterday morning…. and talks in our dialect.

Also, Kelly cannot pronounce ‘Tobago’.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *