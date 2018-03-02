Lady Young Road still closed

The Lady Young Road was open to traffic heading into Port of Spain until 9 o’clock this morning.

The road was reopened at 5 o’clock this morning.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the area is still being assessed after being closed for two days following a major landslide which occurred near the lookout.

He was speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning.

Yesterday Minister Sinnanan described the landslides as unusual as it is now the dry season.

It was hoped that the road would have been cleared and reopened yesterday but despite work by ministry crews rubble continued to fall.