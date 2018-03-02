Lady Young Road still closed

The Lady Young Road was open to traffic heading into Port of Spain until 9 o’clock this morning.
The road was reopened at 5 o’clock this morning.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the area is still being assessed after being closed for two days following a major landslide which occurred near the lookout.
He was speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning.
Yesterday Minister Sinnanan described the landslides as unusual as it is now the dry season.
It was hoped that the road would have been cleared and reopened yesterday but despite work by ministry crews rubble continued to fall.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.