PM says government has reluctantly accepted Opposition’s proposal of a 2 and a half year sunset clause for the Anti Gang Legislation

The Prime Minister says his government has reluctantly accepted the opposition’s proposal of a 2 and a half year sunset clause for the Anti Gang Legislation.
Dr. Keith Rowley is not too pleased, saying this would affect the police service’s fight against crime and in particular gangs.
However, Dr. Rowley says his side had no other choice but to accept.
He was speaking with reporters at the Piarco International Airport last night upon his return from Haiti.
On Monday Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar said in her view the bill is not important and would not solve the country’s crime problem.
But Dr. Rowley mantained the opposition United National Congress continues to play politics when it comes to crime.
But Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the sunset clause is important as it would ensure corrupt police officers do not take advantage of citizens.
She was speaking at her party’s Monday night forum.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.