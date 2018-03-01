PM says government has reluctantly accepted Opposition’s proposal of a 2 and a half year sunset clause for the Anti Gang Legislation

The Prime Minister says his government has reluctantly accepted the opposition’s proposal of a 2 and a half year sunset clause for the Anti Gang Legislation.

Dr. Keith Rowley is not too pleased, saying this would affect the police service’s fight against crime and in particular gangs.

However, Dr. Rowley says his side had no other choice but to accept.

He was speaking with reporters at the Piarco International Airport last night upon his return from Haiti.

On Monday Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar said in her view the bill is not important and would not solve the country’s crime problem.

But Dr. Rowley mantained the opposition United National Congress continues to play politics when it comes to crime.

But Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the sunset clause is important as it would ensure corrupt police officers do not take advantage of citizens.

She was speaking at her party’s Monday night forum.