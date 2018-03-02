Opposition Leader calling for PM to explain 3rd appointment of Marlene Mcdonald as Minister

The Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar is calling on the Prime Minister to explain the 3rd appointment of Ms. Mcdonald as a Minister.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar says Ms. Mcdonald is still the subject of an investigation.

She says in a sense Dr. Keith Rowley is like a user and abuser he has fired the MP on two occasions and hired her three times.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said yesterday it seems when his political stocks are down he uses the MP as a boost.

She believes Dr. Rowley owes the country an explnation as to what has changed to lead him to reappoint Ms. Mcdonald.