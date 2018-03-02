Opposition Leader calling for PM to explain 3rd appointment of Marlene Mcdonald as Minister

The Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar is calling on the Prime Minister to explain the 3rd appointment of Ms. Mcdonald as a Minister.
Mrs. Persad Bissessar says Ms. Mcdonald is still the subject of an investigation.
She says in a sense Dr. Keith Rowley is like a user and abuser he has fired the MP on two occasions and hired her three times.
Mrs. Persad Bissessar said yesterday it seems when his political stocks are down he uses the MP as a boost.
She believes Dr. Rowley owes the country an explnation as to what has changed to lead him to reappoint Ms. Mcdonald.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.