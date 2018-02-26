I955 FM


Winston Duke sends message to youth of hometown in Argyle Tobago

Posted on February 26, 2018

Unknown-55A message to the youth of his hometown Argyle Tobago, from actor Winston Duke.

 

In a candid video message shot before the Los Angeles premiere of the Black Panther movie on Saturday Mr. Duke took time to remember where he came from.

 

The 31-year-old plays the role of Mbaku in the block buster Disney production of the Marvel comic character.

 

In a conversation with his mother, Cora Pantin, Mr. Duke sent greetings to Argyle.

 

And his mother who can be seen with a proud smile in the video had words of praise for what her son has accomplished.

 

Black Panther opened in local cinemas last week.

