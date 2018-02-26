A call for the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Islamic Community to be wide and encompassing

There is a call for the planned discussions between the Prime Minister and the Islamic Community to be wide and encompassing.
Days after resigning her position as Legal Adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nafeesa Mohammed says any such meeting must have value.
The planned meeting comes after several muslims were detained by police investigating an alleged threat to disrupt the just concluded Carnival celebrations.
Among those held was Ms. Mohammed’s nephew.
Ms. Mohammed said yesterday the roundtable does not represent all muslims in the country, and this must benoted before any talks take place.
She is hoping efforts would be made to ensure that other groups were included.
The meeting is to be held when the Prime Minister returns from Haiti.
Head of the Islamic Front Imam Umar Abdullah on Saturday said many local muslims distrust the muslim roundtable and any meeting with the Prime Minister should be with a group selected and established by the wider muslim community.
