Members of the public being warned by the Ministry of Health of a donation scam

Members of the public are being warned not to be fooled by persons purporting to have the support of the Ministry of Health to solicit donations for the surgery on a baby diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.
In a release, the Ministry says it has received such reports and is advising the public that no entity has been authorized by the Ministry of Health to embark on such a donation drive.
The release says members of the public may be easily deceived into accepting the document as legitimate as it bears the Coat of Arms, the name of the Ministry of Health, the Crest of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as well as the logos of the National Lotteries Control Board and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society.
However, it insists this document is not legitimate.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.