Members of the public being warned by the Ministry of Health of a donation scam

Members of the public are being warned not to be fooled by persons purporting to have the support of the Ministry of Health to solicit donations for the surgery on a baby diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

In a release, the Ministry says it has received such reports and is advising the public that no entity has been authorized by the Ministry of Health to embark on such a donation drive.

The release says members of the public may be easily deceived into accepting the document as legitimate as it bears the Coat of Arms, the name of the Ministry of Health, the Crest of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as well as the logos of the National Lotteries Control Board and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society.

However, it insists this document is not legitimate.