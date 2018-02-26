I955 FM


Antigua and Barbuda go to the poles on March 21st

Posted on February 26, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-51March 21st is the day Antigua and Barbuda goes to the polls.

 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced the date on saturday night as he introduced the 17 candidates of the party he leads, the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party.

 

This is one year earlier than the constitutional due date.

 

Mr. Brown says he has called an early election to protect the many projects in the pipeline that the ABLP has planned for 2019.

