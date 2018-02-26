Business community in Tobago being accused of refusing to join committee to resolve sea bridge issues

The business community in Tobago has been accused of refusing to be part of a committee to resolve the seabridge issues.
The accusation comes from Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.
He says in April last year he called for the setting up of a committee which would have involved the business community and other stakeholders, including the Transport Minister.
But it was rejected by members of the business community.
Mr. Charles says had the group heeded the call for consultation, the problem may have been solved.
The Chief Secretary was speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme earlier.
