Will the coast guard baby shooter please stand up…. the Opposition leader says, he or she should

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says she is not blaming the entire Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard for the killing of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia.

She says one member of the crew would have fired the bullet, which led to the 9-month-old’s death in local waters almost 2 weeks ago.

She believes that is the seaman who must take responsibility.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has been severely criticised for initially likening the incident to murder while on a United National Congress platform last week.

Amongst her critics is, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Although the coast guard and the police service are probing the incident, last night on another UNC platform, Mrs. Persad Bissessar called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Venezuelan migrant child’s death.

She said there should be no cover-ups.

Nevertheless Mrs. Persad Bissessar said she has taken note of the deportation of the 35 witnesses to the incident.