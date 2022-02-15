Acting Police Commissioner denies political interference in dismantling of SORT

Former Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith

The Acting Police Commissioner denies political interference in the dismantling of SORT.

But discussions were held with the National Security Minister.

SORT is no longer functioning and has made way for the National Operational Task Force.

On the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday McDonald Jacob said investigations and recommendations, which followed, saw the need to abort SORT.

He said, as with other issues in the service, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was apprised.

SORT was formed in 2018 under then Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Mr. Griffith yesterday said the dismantling of the team reeks.

But Acting Commissioner Jacob said there were some concerns about the operations of the team, and some of its members may have crossed the line.

Nevertheless Mr. Griffith said under his watch SORT was applauded for its outstanding work.

He said shutting down SORT means the criminal elements would now feel comfortable conducting their activities including murders and other violent crimes.