Hopes dashed for scrap iron dealers

Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson

Members of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association feel the authorities have set them up and their hopes of owning materials from Petrotrin have been dashed.

One week ago the association’s president Allan Ferguson said the Prime Minister had promised his Energy Minister would meet and address their concerns.

Up to yesterday morning, there was no word on such talks.

Mr. Ferguson and his association have claimed promises surrounding their bid for Petrotrin materials have not been kept.

He said his association has spent a lot of money to prepare for what it thought was a sure thing.

Mr. Ferguson said the company, which won the bid to acquire the waste from Petrotrin, was only recently registered and its existence is questionable.

When contacted yesterday morning, Mr. Ferguson said his association has dispatched another letter to the Prime Minister on the issue.

He said no date for a meeting with Minister Stuart Young has been set.