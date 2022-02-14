2 San Fernando men to face magistrate for murder of jewelry store security guard

Simeon Justin Clarke and Samuel Stewart will stand before a magistrate today in connection with the murder of security guard Andy Alberto Mecias Hosein.

Mr. Hosein was killed during the robbery at the Ketan Jewelry Store on High Street in San Fernando on February 5th.

Twenty-three-year-old Mr. Clark of Kings Wharf, San Fernando was slapped with a charge of murder while 29-year-old Mr. Stewart is charged with the offences of receiving stolen items.

In addition Mr. Stewart was also indicted on charges of possession of marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The 2 are to appear in court today.

Twenty-three-year-old Andy Hosein was shot when 4 men entered the jewelry store and announced a hold up.

He tried to run but was shot in the back.

Mr. Hosein collapsed and died on the pavement outside the store.

The men proceeded to smash the glass showcases, grabbed pieces of jewelry and ran.

Police held both Mr. Clarke and Mr. Stewart 3 days later.