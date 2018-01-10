Widow of former President Jean Ramjohn Richards says she did not expect his death

The widow of former President George Maxwell Richards is confirming all was not well with him, before he had to be rushed to hospital, where he died of a heart attack.

Mrs. Jean Ramjohn Richards says Professor Richards was not perfectly healthy, but she did not expect his death.

Yesterday, one day after his death, Mrs. Ramjohn Richards told members of the media she misses her husband.

She said she was not expecting his death and it came as a shock.

According to Mrs. Ramjohn Richards, recently 86-year-old Professor Richards had been having a little problem walking, he was hypertensive and had atrial fibulation, which has been under control for a long time.

She said on Monday she thought he was not looking well so he was taken to the hospital.

Professor Richards suffered a heart attack while at the hospital.

The couple has been married for 50 years.

Professor Richards’ death has plunged the nation into mourning.

Flags are being flown at half-mast.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but it is reported the family has accepted the offer of a state send off for the former president.

Yesterday, Minister in the office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said a send off befitting a former president would be offered to the relatives.