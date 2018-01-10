Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce to meet with RBC to discuss closure of Sangre Grande branch

Members of the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce are set to meet with officials of RBC T&T on Thursday to discuss the closure of the bank’s Sangre Grande branch and its impact on businesses in the area.
The meeting is expected to take place at the Sinanan Building.
A release issued by the chamber yesterday said loans, overdrafts, deposits been affected by RBC’s sudden movement out of Sangre Grande.
Since the closure of the branch on December 29th, 2017 members of the Sangre Grande Business Community have voiced their concerns about having to travel to Arima, the location of the nearest bank branch, to conduct business.
The bank merged its Sangre Grande branch with its Arima operations at the start of January citing an inability to work out a mutually acceptable lease arrangement at its Sangre Grande location.
The chamber described the bank’s decision as “rash and irresponsible”, stating that insufficient notice was given to customers in the area.
The bank has since refuted that claim.
