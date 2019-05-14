I955 FM


WhatsApp hacked, reports say

Posted on May 14, 2019 by newscenter5

5cda87c3021b4c5702410f69-750-562Reports that WhatsApp messaging is hacked.

 

According to the BBC the hackers were able to remotely install surveillance software on phones and other devices using a major vulnerability in messaging app WhatsApp.

 

The Financial Times says Israeli security firm NSO GROUP developed the attack.

 

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, confirms that the attack targeted a select number of users, and was orchestrated by an advanced cyber actor.

 

The company says a fix was rolled out last Friday.

 

Yesterday WhatsApp urged all of its 1.5 billion users to update their apps as an added precaution.

 

The attack was first discovered earlier this month.

