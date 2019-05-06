Ramlogan; Ramdeen arrive in court, the media left outside

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen have arrived at the Port of Spain Magistrate Court.

They are expected to appear before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle on a total of six corruption-related charges.

The two were charged on friday by officers of the Anti Corruption Bureau for offences said to have been committed between 2010 – 2015. Mr Ramlogan was attorney general at the time under the Peoples Partnership administration.

The offences arise out of an alleged conspiracy to financially reward themselves with fees from legal briefs from the state.

On Saturday Mr Ramlogan was granted 1.2 M bail, while Mr Ramdeen is on 1.5 M bail.

Speaking with reporters outside the court this morning, Mr Ramlogan said he was anxiously awaiting his matter to be heard.

The Media was left outside the compound of the St Vincent street court. Reporters were told they must present a letter from their employer in order to enter the court house.

Last week the alleged co-conspirator in the matter, Jamaican born Vincent Nelson QC, appeared in court on three similar charges.

He has agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution, in exchange for his testimony against the two and is expected to plead guilty to the charges later this month.