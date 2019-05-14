Man seen in viral video stabbing woman on the CRH is arrested

Police have arrested a man seen on video stabbing a woman in what police believe was a fit of road rage.

The suspect reportedly got into a vehicular accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Aranguez on Monday afternoon.

Following the collision the suspect came out his vehicle with a long knife and attacked the two occupants of the other car.

The vicious fight occurred in full view of other motorists.

Several people recorded the incident and shared it on social media.

The episode has shocked the nation.

Road Safety Coordinator for the TTPS Brent Batson said police were patrolling nearby at the time of the incident and a suspect was detained at the scene.

He was taken to the Barataria Police Station and is expected to be charged with wounding with intent, and injuring persons by furious driving under Section 26 of the Offences Against the Person Act.

The charge carries a prison term of four years.