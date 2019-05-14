Anti Kidnapping Unit investigates disappearance of 13-year-old girl from Arima

The Anti Kidnapping Unit is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Jadene Arrindell.
According to an express online report Jadene was last seen in her school uniform near the Arima branch of KFC, between 4pm and 5pm on Monday.
The teen is a pupil of the Arima Secondary School.
She was said to be in uniform at the time of her disappearance.
Jadene is said to be a resident of Malabar, Arima.
Newscentre 5 reached out to the Arima Police Station for confirmation.
The officer said yes an investigation is underway into a missing child but did not release any further details.
