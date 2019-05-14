Agriculture Minister weighs in on water pump controversy between farmers & WASA

The Agriculture Minister weighs in on the water pump controversy between farmers and the Water And Sewerage Authority.
On Saturday WASA police and officials went to farms in Aranguez and seized water pumps used to wet produce.
However the farmers say the move was illegal and have threatened legal action.
This morning Minister Clarence Rambharat tells us farmers are supposed to get licenses.
The Minister says he has communicated with the farmers and will be investigating the matter.
He also noted concerns over the source of the water being pumped by farmers.
The farmers have given WASA until tomorrow to respond to the pre-action protocol letter.
