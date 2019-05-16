Government’s impending roll out of homes is questioned by Opposition

Government tells of the impending roll out of hundreds of homes but the Opposition questions its motives.
Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allison West says dormant projects have been revamped.
She tells citizens in need of homes that the wait will be over soon.
Speaking in the Senate yesterday Ms. West said more units are scheduled to be built in several other communities.
However, Opposition Senator Wade Mark was not convinced.
He accused government of “voter padding”.
Mr. Mark then said the government is engaging in misbehavior in public office.
At the sitting Senator Mark also said the Opposition agreed and supported the autonomy for loans for the Tobago House of Assembly but noted that it must be after careful supervision.
