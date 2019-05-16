I955 FM


Government revise oil and gas price…Opposition says country needs to be told about more pressing issues

Posted on May 16, 2019 by newscenter5

5adbe0eeb916a.imageGovernment revises the price of oil and gas.

 

The announcement was made by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allison West in the Senate yesterday.

 

However, in his response to the Budget review, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said the country needs to be told about more pressing issues, namely, BPTT’s concerns about Train One.

 

Senator Mark further demanded answers from Energy Minister Franklyn Khan about changes to an energy document without it first being placed before the Senate.

 

He called on government to come clean.

 

