TTPS receive 15 refurbished police vehicles to aid in crimefighting efforts

Posted on May 16, 2019 by newscenter5

pGVdnU2LiIThe Trinidad and Tobago Police Service receives 15 refurbished marked and unmarked police vehicles.

 

The TTPS received the cars from the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago.

 

This handover took place yesterday at VMCOTT’s headquarters in Laventille.

 

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith received the vehicles from VMCOTT Chairman Lieutenant Colonel Neil Bennet and CEO Natasha Prince yesterday.

 

In a release, the TTPS said the vehicles, which were out of service due to various mechanical issues, were fixed and will now return to the fleet of police vehicles, to aid in crime fighting efforts.

 

Commissioner Griffith said for too long citizens and officers, have grown accustomed to the sight of damaged and dilapidated vehicles parked in front of police stations.

 

However, he said as part of the thrust toward transforming the operations and image of the TTPS, these damaged vehicles will be removed, sold, repaired or scrapped for parts.

 

To date VMCOTT has delivered a total 49 refurbished vehicles to the TTPS.

