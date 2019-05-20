PNM denying Finance Minister “bouffed” Education Minister

The ruling Peoples National Movement is denying its chairman Colm Imbert, bouffed Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

A story following a PNM General Council Meeting last Saturday Mr. Garcia was being interviewed at Balisier House when Mr. Imbert told him if he wanted to speak with reporters, do it outside.

A statement from the party’s Public Relations Officer, Laurel Lezama Lee Sing, explains that the questions to Mr. Garcia were supposed to be brief and pertinent.

However she says after several questions were posed Mr. Imbert intervened to remind the media of the west established practice that the focus of the Post General Council Press Conference is on the party and not the government.

She says there was no bouff and there was no quarrel between the office holders of the party.

Minister Garcia yesterday laughed off the issue.

The Minister said he didn’t wish to say more on the issue.