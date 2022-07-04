Weekend murder toll ends at 14 with 2 killings overnight

Two more murders in Laventille and Sangre Grande take the weekend tally to 14.

In Laventille, Kevon Pacheco also known as “Thickie” was gunned down in the Picton area at 11 o’clock last night.

And the bullet-riddled body of a man is found in Sangre Grande moments after he stole a vehicle belonging to a woman.

He is yet to be identified.

Reports say minutes after robbing the woman at gunpoint the bandit was found dead outside the stolen car along Camparo Trace off Flemming Street, in Fishing Pond with his gun clutched in his hand.

And Tyrone Nehoeah was stabbed to death at his Berridge Trace home in south Oropuche at 10:40 am yesterday.

He was 51-years-old.

In Cocotrite the dead are identified as Giovani Lashley and Shemeul Robinson.

They were gunned down in an area known as Waterhole at 9:30 am yesterday.

And a Venezuelan national who is yet to be identified was stabbed to death during the early hours of yesterday morning in Duncan Village, San Fernando.

That incident occurred at Club Up Top, SS Erin Road at 2am yesterday.

And Shaquille Pierre died at hospital yesterday from gunshot wounds he sustained 2 weeks ago.

On Saturday Dexter Benjamin, Curtis Harriot and Evans Henry were murdered in separate situations.

While Kerron Pope, Carlton Campbell Elijah Farrel and Kevon Andrews were ambushed and killed at Damien Bay, Maracas.

And the man shot dead in Valencia is yet to be identified.

On Saturday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley it is time for the country to treat the issue with urgency.

Dr. Rowley was speaking with reporters ahead of his departure to a CARICOM meeting in Suriname.

Yesterday the Opposition United National Congress said crime is out of control.

Former UNC Senator Sean Sobers said the government would be seeking to blame everyone but it.

However, he said when the Bail Amendment Bill returns to the Parliament this week it would not be supported by the UNC.

Mr. Sobers was speaking at a media conference yesterday.