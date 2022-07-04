AG gets full support from PM again

Attorney General Reginald Amour (left) and Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Embattled Attorney General Reginald Amour gets the full support of the Prime Minister again, even as there continue to be calls for his removal from the Cabinet.

Dr. Keith Rowley is seeking to set the record straight, saying Mr. Amour was not disqualified in the Piarco Airport matter in the United States.

He said Mr. Amour recused himself.

Dr. Rowley said some of what he has been seeing and hearing about the matter is inaccurate and is coming from those whom he calls the “Section 34 Brigade”.

He said the then Peoples Partnership government to benefit its friends misused his vote.

He spared no words when responding to the Law Association’s position on the matter.

The association is to meet later this month to take a vote on the matter involving the head of the bar, Reginald Amour.