T&T men’s 4x100m Olympic team to receive long-awaited gold medals

Posted on July 4, 2022 by admin

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2008 Olympic men’s 4×100-metre relay team will receive their long-awaited gold medals tomorrow.

The ceremony will be held at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Switzerland.

The team of Richard Thompson, Keston Bledman, Emmanuel Callander, Marc Burns and Aaron Armstrong, along with TTOC President Diane Henderson, are expected to arrive in Switzerland today.

Initially, T&T earned silver at the Beijing Olympics, behind Jamaican quartet Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater and Nesta Carter.

However, in 2017, Carter was found guilty of a doping violation and Jamaica was stripped of their gold medals.

