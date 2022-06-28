Off-duty soldier arrested

An off-duty soldier is arrested after he was allegedly found with ammunition, assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

The TTPS says the incident happened in Belmont last Saturday morning.

Police say officers of the Port of Spain Task Force on patrol near Keate and Charlotte Streets at around 11:45pm stopped and searched the soldier and found a quantity of ammunition.

It is reported that while officers were trying to arrest him, he cursed them, resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers.

According to the TTPS, police managed to subdue the man and took him to the Besson Street Police Station, where he was expected to be charged for failing to comply, using obscene language, resisting arrest, using threatening language, assaulting an officer and possession of ammunition.

The soldier, who is from Belmont, is assigned to Camp Ogden.

In an unrelated incident, at around 12:30pm police arrested a woman at the Port of Spain General Hospital for using obscene language.