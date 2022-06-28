I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CAL announces flight disruptions due to tropical storm

Posted on June 28, 2022 by admin

Caribbean Airlines advises there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the tropical storm warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28th through July 1st.  

The announcement was made via a statement last evening.

CAL says another update will follow at 12noon today.

Passengers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via the website.

The airline also says customers can check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the flight status tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *