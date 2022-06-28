CAL announces flight disruptions due to tropical storm

Caribbean Airlines advises there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the tropical storm warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28th through July 1st.

The announcement was made via a statement last evening.

CAL says another update will follow at 12noon today.

Passengers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via the website.

The airline also says customers can check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the flight status tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage.