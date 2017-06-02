WEBEAT 2017 starts tomorrow with an event entitled The Road Show – Tribute to , and will feature DJs, steel bands, tassa, African drumming and calypso at the St James Park and Amphitheatre from 6 pm to midnight.

It is all free to the public.

Crosby, a foundation member and first president of the St James Improvement Committee, passed away last August.

The annual affair which celebrates the cultural heritage and diversity of our republic will see the return of the immensely popular Pan Explosion on Sunday, and the equally entertaining JazzBeat on June 7.

Featuring on Sunday’s cast is the Samaroo Jets in their first high-profile performance since the ailing and subsequent passing of founder Dr. Jit Samaroo on January 7, 2016.

The festival runs for one week from tomorrow through to next Saturday at the Amphitheatre, Western Main Road, St James, and is held under the patronage of the Mayor of Port-of-Spain Joel Martinez.