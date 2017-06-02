Lawyers Vote Against The Chief Justice And The JLSC

The Law Association votes in favour of the resolutions of no confidence moved against the Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and 3 members of the JLSC, Justice Hamil-Smith, Ms. Maureen Manchouck and Humphrey Stollmeyer. They also voted in favour of their resignations.

According to reports when the ballots were tallied, 221 were in favor for the resignation of the Chief Justice while 113 were against.

240 voted for a loss of confidence in the Chief Justice as Chairman of the JLSC while 85 were against.

233 voted for a loss of confidence in JLSC members Roger Hamel Smith, Humphrey Stollmeyer and Maureen Manchouck while 91 were against.

And a further 236 attorneys voted for the 3 JLSC members to resign while 104 vote d for them to stay on the committee.

Last night President of the Law Association, Douglas Mendes said the next step for the association is to inform the Chief Justice and members of the JLSC formally of the results.

However he noted that while the vote was significant, they have done all that can be done.

Senior counsel Martin Daly felt it was unfortunate that the matter had to reach where it did, but expressed satisfaction that the campaign for accountability was successful.

And Attorney at Law Gerald Ramdeen described the vote as historic, saying the Law Association voted overwhelmingly for democracy, transparency and openness.