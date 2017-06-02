Passengers remain stranded at Port of Spain and Scarborough ports

P assengers remain stranded at the ports of Port of Spain and Scarborough.

This follows the cancellation of the 4pm sailing from Tobago and 2pm sailing from Port of Spain yesterday.

Newscentre 5 understands that one of the San Fernando Water Taxi’s is now en route to facilitate travellers.

Reports are also saying that the Port Authority is providing breakfast for delayed passengers.

There is now a delay for those booked on the 6am sailing from Tobago and those travelling from Trinidad.

Efforts to reach port officials regarding the reason for the delay have proven futile.