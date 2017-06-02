Passengers remain stranded at Port of Spain and Scarborough ports

Passengers remain stranded at the ports of Port of Spain and Scarborough.
This follows the cancellation of the 4pm sailing from Tobago and 2pm sailing from Port of Spain yesterday.
Newscentre 5 understands that one of the San Fernando Water Taxi’s is now en route to facilitate travellers.
Reports are also saying that the Port Authority is providing breakfast for delayed passengers.
There is now a delay for those booked on the 6am sailing from Tobago and those travelling from Trinidad.
Efforts to reach port officials regarding the reason for the delay have proven futile.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
11 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
11 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
11 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.